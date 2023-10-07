Newark Catholic unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Hebron Lakewood 28-7 Friday for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Newark Catholic a 7-0 lead over Hebron Lakewood.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Green Wave and the Lancers were both scoreless.

Newark Catholic moved to a 14-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Green Wave held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Newark Catholic and Hebron Lakewood squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Newark Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Heath and Newark Catholic took on Utica on Sept. 22 at Utica High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.