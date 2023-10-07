Johnstown topped Utica 30-24 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

Utica showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 17-8 advantage over Johnstown as the first quarter ended.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Utica moved a slim margin over Johnstown as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Redskins had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Johnnies won the session and the game with a 16-7 performance.

Last season, Johnstown and Utica squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Utica High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Johnstown faced off against Johnstown Northridge and Utica took on Newark Catholic on Sept. 22 at Utica High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.