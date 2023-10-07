Pataskala Watkins Memorial collected a solid win over Pataskala Licking Heights in a 30-20 verdict for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Pataskala Watkins Memorial opened with a 16-0 advantage over Pataskala Licking Heights through the first quarter.

The Warriors’ offense roared in front for a 22-0 lead over the Hornets at halftime.

Pataskala Licking Heights stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 30-20.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Pataskala Licking Heights faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Pataskala Licking Heights faced off against Granville and Pataskala Watkins Memorial took on Wellsburg Brooke on Sept. 23 at Wellsburg Brooke High School.

