Granville’s defense throttled Zanesville, resulting in a 41-0 shutout during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Granville opened with a 10-0 advantage over Zanesville through the first quarter.

The Blue Aces fought to a 34-0 intermission margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

Granville jumped to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Granville and Zanesville faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Zanesville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Granville faced off against Pataskala Licking Heights and Zanesville took on Newark Licking Valley on Sept. 22 at Newark Licking Valley High School.

