Galion Northmor unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Mt. Gilead 31-3 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Galion Northmor a 21-3 lead over Mt. Gilead.

The Golden Knights opened a colossal 28-3 gap over the Indians at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Galion Northmor and Mt. Gilead were both scoreless.

The Golden Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Mt Gilead faced off against Howard East Knox and Galion Northmor took on Fredericktown on Sept. 22 at Galion Northmor High School.

