A suffocating defense helped Howard East Knox handle Fredericktown 35-0 at Howard East Knox High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Howard East Knox darted in front of Fredericktown 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Howard East Knox stormed to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Howard East Knox faced off against Mt Gilead and Fredericktown took on Galion Northmor on Sept. 22 at Galion Northmor High School.

