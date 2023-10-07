Lima Shawnee cut in front to start, but Van Wert answered the challenge to collect a 40-26 victory at Lima Shawnee High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Lima Shawnee showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-7 advantage over Van Wert as the first quarter ended.

The Cougars kept a 13-12 intermission margin at the Indians’ expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Van Wert and Lima Shawnee locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

The Cougars held on with a 20-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Van Wert and Lima Shawnee played in a 36-14 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Lima Shawnee faced off against Wapakoneta and Van Wert took on St. Marys on Sept. 22 at St. Marys Memorial.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.