St. Marys dominated from start to finish in an imposing 59-32 win over Kenton in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

St. Marys moved in front of Kenton 28-24 to begin the second quarter.

The Roughriders fought to a 44-24 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Kenton rallied in the third quarter by making it 51-32.

The Roughriders held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, St. Marys and Kenton faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at St. Marys Memorial.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Kenton faced off against Defiance and St. Marys took on Van Wert on Sept. 22 at St. Marys Memorial.

