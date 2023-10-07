Wapakoneta dominated from start to finish in an imposing 44-3 win over Elida in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Wapakoneta opened with a 30-3 advantage over Elida through the first quarter.

Wapakoneta pulled to a 44-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Redskins and the Bulldogs were both scoreless.

Last season, Wapakoneta and Elida faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Elida High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Wapakoneta faced off against Lima Shawnee and Elida took on Celina on Sept. 22 at Celina High School.

