Defiance topped Lima Bath 28-27 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Lima Bath showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Defiance as the first quarter ended.

The Bulldogs kept a 14-7 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Defiance jumped to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs chalked up this decision in spite of the Wildcats’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Defiance and Lima Bath squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Lima Bath High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Defiance faced off against Kenton and Lima Bath took on Ottawa-Glandorf on Sept. 22 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

