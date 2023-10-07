Tiffin Calvert’s defense throttled Elmore Woodmore, resulting in a 49-0 shutout on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Tiffin Calvert opened with a 14-0 advantage over Elmore Woodmore through the first quarter.

The Senecas opened a towering 42-0 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Senecas got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

