Tiffin Columbian dominated Bellevue 43-12 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Tiffin Columbian opened with a 14-6 advantage over Bellevue through the first quarter.

The Tornadoes registered a 28-6 advantage at intermission over the Redmen.

Tiffin Columbian jumped to a 36-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tornadoes held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Tiffin Columbian faced off against Sandusky.

