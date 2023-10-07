Gibsonburg dismissed Willard by a 48-7 count at Gibsonburg High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Gibsonburg opened with a 7-0 advantage over Willard through the first quarter.

The Golden Bears’ offense darted in front for a 14-0 lead over the Crimson Flashes at halftime.

Gibsonburg steamrolled to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Bears held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Gibsonburg faced off against Elmore Woodmore and Willard took on Kansas Lakota on Sept. 22 at Kansas Lakota High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.