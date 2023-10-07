Defense dominated as Springfield Shawnee pitched a 35-0 shutout of Lewistown Indian Lake in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Braves opened a towering 21-0 gap over the Lakers at halftime.

Springfield Shawnee breathed fire to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Braves held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Springfield Shawnee and Lewistown Indian Lake squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Lewistown Indian Lake faced off against St Paris Graham and Springfield Shawnee took on Richwood North Union on Sept. 22 at Richwood North Union High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.