Springfield Northwestern’s defense throttled St. Paris Graham, resulting in a 12-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory at St. Paris Graham High on Oct. 6.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first, second and third quarters.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-0 edge.

Last season, St Paris Graham and Springfield Northwestern faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Springfield Northwestern High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, St Paris Graham faced off against Lewistown Indian Lake and Springfield Northwestern took on Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan on Sept. 22 at Springfield Northwestern High School.

