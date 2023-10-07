It was a tough night for Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan which was overmatched by Richwood North Union in this 41-9 verdict.

Richwood North Union opened with a 14-0 advantage over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan through the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense charged in front for a 28-9 lead over the Raiders at halftime.

Richwood North Union roared to a 41-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Richwood North Union and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan played in a 48-14 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan faced off against Springfield Northwestern and Richwood North Union took on Springfield Shawnee on Sept. 22 at Richwood North Union High School.

