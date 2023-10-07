A suffocating defense helped London handle New Carlisle Tecumseh 63-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave London a 21-0 lead over New Carlisle Tecumseh.

The Red Raiders opened a lopsided 42-0 gap over the Arrows at halftime.

London stormed to a 56-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Raiders held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, New Carlisle Tecumseh and London squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at London High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, New Carlisle Tecumseh faced off against Springfield Kenton Ridge and London took on Bellefontaine on Sept. 22 at Bellefontaine High School.

