Plain City Jonathan Alder unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Springfield Kenton Ridge 42-14 Friday for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Plain City Jonathan Alder opened with a 7-0 advantage over Springfield Kenton Ridge through the first quarter.

The Pioneers registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Cougars.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 35-7.

The Pioneers and the Cougars each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Plain City Jonathan Alder and Springfield Kenton Ridge squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Springfield Kenton Ridge faced off against New Carlisle Tecumseh and Plain City Jonathan Alder took on Urbana on Sept. 22 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

