Liberty Center rolled past Metamora Evergreen for a comfortable 48-6 victory on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

Liberty Center opened with a 21-0 advantage over Metamora Evergreen through the first quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Liberty Center steamrolled to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Liberty Center and Metamora Evergreen squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Liberty Center High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Metamora Evergreen faced off against Archbold and Liberty Center took on Bryan on Sept. 22 at Liberty Center High School.

