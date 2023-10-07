An early dose of momentum helped Hamler Patrick Henry to a 50-7 runaway past Delta for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Hamler Patrick Henry a 24-0 lead over Delta.

The Patriots fought to a 44-7 intermission margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Patriots held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Hamler Patrick Henry and Delta squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Delta High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Hamler Patrick Henry faced off against Wauseon and Delta took on Swanton on Sept. 22 at Swanton High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.