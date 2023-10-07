A suffocating defense helped Harrod Allen East handle Delphos Jefferson 41-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 7.

Harrod Allen East breathed fire in front of Delphos Jefferson 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Mustangs opened a monstrous 33-0 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Harrod Allen East and Delphos Jefferson were both scoreless.

The Mustangs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

Last season, Harrod Allen East and Delphos Jefferson faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Harrod Allen East High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Delphos Jefferson faced off against Ada and Harrod Allen East took on Spencerville on Sept. 29 at Harrod Allen East High School.

