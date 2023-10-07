Spencerville controlled the action to earn an impressive 35-14 win against Ada in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

Spencerville jumped in front of Ada 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bearcats’ offense jumped in front for a 14-7 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Spencerville darted to a 27-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bearcats held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Ada and Spencerville played in a 33-28 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Spencerville faced off against Leipsic and Ada took on Bluffton on Sept. 22 at Ada High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.