Defense dominated as Oak Harbor pitched a 21-0 shutout of Genoa Area for an Ohio high school football victory at Genoa Area High on Oct. 6.

Oak Harbor jumped in front of Genoa Area 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Oak Harbor moved to a 14-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Oak Harbor and Genoa Area squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Oak Harbor High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Genoa Area faced off against Tontogany Otsego and Oak Harbor took on Fostoria on Sept. 22 at Oak Harbor High School.

