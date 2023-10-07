Fostoria finally found a way to top Millbury Lake 34-32 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Redmen fought to a 20-12 halftime margin at the Flyers’ expense.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Millbury Lake made it 28-26.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Fostoria and Millbury Lake squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Millbury Lake High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Fostoria faced off against Oak Harbor and Millbury Lake took on Maumee on Sept. 22 at Maumee High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.