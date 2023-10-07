Pemberville Eastwood took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Tontogany Otsego 45-14 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Pemberville Eastwood jumped in front of Tontogany Otsego 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles’ offense darted in front for a 21-7 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

Pemberville Eastwood charged to a 31-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Pemberville Eastwood and Tontogany Otsego faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Pemberville Eastwood High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Tontogany Otsego faced off against Genoa Area and Pemberville Eastwood took on Rossford on Sept. 22 at Pemberville Eastwood High School.

