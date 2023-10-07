A suffocating defense helped Defiance Tinora handle Paulding 56-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Defiance Tinora a 21-0 lead over Paulding.

The Rams’ offense jumped in front for a 35-0 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Defiance Tinora roared to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Defiance Tinora and Paulding played in a 27-8 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Defiance Tinora faced off against Haviland Wayne Trace and Paulding took on Edgerton on Sept. 22 at Edgerton High School.

