Haviland Wayne Trace finally found a way to top Sherwood Fairview 19-16 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Sherwood Fairview started on steady ground by forging an 8-0 lead over Haviland Wayne Trace at the end of the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Raiders and the Apaches were both scoreless.

The scoreboard showed Sherwood Fairview with a 16-12 lead over Haviland Wayne Trace heading into the third quarter.

It took a 7-0 rally, but the Raiders were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

The last time Haviland Wayne Trace and Sherwood Fairview played in a 28-6 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Haviland Wayne Trace faced off against Defiance Tinora and Sherwood Fairview took on Antwerp on Sept. 22 at Sherwood Fairview High School.

