Edgerton took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Hicksville 36-6 at Hicksville High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Edgerton a 14-0 lead over Hicksville.

The Bulldogs opened an immense 28-6 gap over the Aces at halftime.

Edgerton pulled to a 36-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Edgerton and Hicksville squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Edgerton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Hicksville faced off against Defiance Ayersville and Edgerton took on Paulding on Sept. 22 at Edgerton High School.

