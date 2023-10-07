Defiance Ayersville posted a narrow 30-24 win over Antwerp in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Antwerp started on steady ground by forging an 8-0 lead over Defiance Ayersville at the end of the first quarter.

The Pilots kept a 14-8 halftime margin at the Archers’ expense.

Defiance Ayersville darted to a 20-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pilots enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Archers’ 16-10 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Antwerp and Defiance Ayersville squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Defiance Ayersville.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Antwerp faced off against Sherwood Fairview and Defiance Ayersville took on Hicksville on Sept. 22 at Hicksville High School.

