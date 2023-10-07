Findlay posted a narrow 42-35 win over Perrysburg in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The last time Perrysburg and Findlay played in a 17-14 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Perrysburg faced off against Sylvania Northview and Findlay took on Holland Springfield on Sept. 22 at Findlay High School.

