Napoleon grabbed the final advantage in a 35-34 overtime victory over Oregon Clay at Napoleon High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

The Wildcats opened a close 21-7 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Oregon Clay inched back to a 21-13 deficit.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Wildcats and the Eagles locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Napoleon and Oregon Clay locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second overtime period.

Napoleon held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the third overtime period.

