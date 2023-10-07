Whitehouse Anthony Wayne left no doubt on Friday, controlling Holland Springfield from start to finish for a 51-6 victory in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Last season, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne and Holland Springfield faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne faced off against Toledo Whitmer and Holland Springfield took on Findlay on Sept. 22 at Findlay High School.

