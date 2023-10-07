Findlay Liberty-Benton topped Pandora-Gilboa 33-28 in a tough tilt on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at the Rockets’ expense.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Pandora-Gilboa got within 27-14.

The Rockets outpointed the Eagles 14-6 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Findlay Liberty-Benton and Pandora-Gilboa played in a 28-19 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Pandora-Gilboa faced off against Worthington Christian and Findlay Liberty-Benton took on Van Buren on Sept. 22 at Van Buren High School.

