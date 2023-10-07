McComb handled Bloomdale Elmwood 61-6 in an impressive showing during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

McComb thundered in front of Bloomdale Elmwood 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers opened a monstrous 47-0 gap over the Royals at the intermission.

McComb pulled to a 60-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Royals closed the lead with a 6-1 margin in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, McComb faced off against Mt Blanchard Riverdale and Bloomdale Elmwood took on Lima Central Catholic on Sept. 23 at Lima Central Catholic High School.

