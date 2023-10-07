Shelby pushed past Bellville Clear Fork for a 36-21 win on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Shelby darted ahead over Bellville Clear Fork when the fourth quarter began 29-14.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Shelby faced off against Marengo Highland and Bellville Clear Fork took on Marion Pleasant on Sept. 22 at Marion Pleasant High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.