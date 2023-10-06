Defense dominated as Ansonia pitched a 34-0 shutout of Lewisburg Tri-County North on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Ansonia an 8-0 lead over Lewisburg Tri-County North.

The Tigers fought to a 20-0 intermission margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Ansonia roared to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

The last time Ansonia and Lewisburg Tri-County North played in a 44-6 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Lewisburg Tri-County North faced off against New Madison Tri-Village and Ansonia took on West Alexandria Twin Valley South on Sept. 22 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.