Crown City South Gallia pushed past Franklin Furnace Green for a 36-19 win in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Crown City South Gallia an 8-0 lead over Franklin Furnace Green.

The Rebels registered a 20-6 advantage at intermission over the Bobcats.

Crown City South Gallia pulled to a 36-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rebels maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Franklin Furnace Green faced off against Willow Wood Symmes Valley and Crown City South Gallia took on Portsmouth Notre Dame on Sept. 23 at Portsmouth Notre Dame High School.

