Bainbridge Paint Valley’s defense throttled Chillicothe Huntington, resulting in a 41-0 shutout on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Bainbridge Paint Valley a 28-0 lead over Chillicothe Huntington.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Bearcats and the Huntsmen were both scoreless.

Bainbridge Paint Valley pulled to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bearcats held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Bainbridge Paint Valley and Chillicothe Huntington squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Bainbridge Paint Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against Frankfort Adena and Chillicothe Huntington took on Chillicothe Zane Trace on Sept. 22 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

