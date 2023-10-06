Beaver Eastern posted a narrow 31-28 win over Portsmouth Notre Dame in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

Portsmouth Notre Dame started on steady ground by forging an 8-0 lead over Beaver Eastern at the end of the first quarter.

The Titans moved ahead by earning a 22-14 advantage over the Eagles at the end of the second quarter.

Beaver Eastern broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 25-22 lead over Portsmouth Notre Dame.

The Eagles and the Titans each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Portsmouth Notre Dame and Beaver Eastern faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Beaver Eastern High School.

In recent action on Sept. 23, Portsmouth Notre Dame faced off against Crown City South Gallia and Beaver Eastern took on Portsmouth Sciotoville East on Sept. 22 at Portsmouth Sciotoville East High School.

