Cincinnati Country Day’s defense throttled Hamilton New Miami, resulting in a 49-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Last season, Cincinnati Country Day and Hamilton New Miami squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Hamilton New Miami High School.

Recently on Sept. 22, Cincinnati Country Day squared off with Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian in a football game.

