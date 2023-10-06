Berlin Center Western Reserve scored early and often in a 61-8 win over Atwater Waterloo on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

The last time Atwater Waterloo and Berlin Center Western Reserve played in a 27-24 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 23, Berlin Center Western Reserve faced off against Everett and Atwater Waterloo took on McDonald on Sept. 22 at Atwater Waterloo High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.