It was a tough night for East Palestine which was overmatched by Columbiana in this 43-20 verdict.

Last season, Columbiana and East Palestine squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Columbiana High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, East Palestine faced off against Salineville Southern Local and Columbiana took on Leetonia on Sept. 22 at Columbiana High School.

