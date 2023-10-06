Cincinnati Summit Country Day posted a narrow 27-26 win over Cincinnati North College Hill for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Cincinnati Summit Country Day jumped in front of Cincinnati North College Hill 14-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Silver Knights registered a 27-8 advantage at intermission over the Trojans.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Trojans managed an 18-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time Cincinnati Summit Country Day and Cincinnati North College Hill played in a 21-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cincinnati Summit Country Day faced off against Cincinnati Purcell Marian and Cincinnati North College Hill took on St Bernard Roger Bacon on Sept. 22 at Cincinnati North College Hill High School.

