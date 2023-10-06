Defense dominated as De Graff Riverside pitched a 30-0 shutout of Casstown Miami East on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave De Graff Riverside a 7-0 lead over Casstown Miami East.

The Pirates registered a 16-0 advantage at halftime over the Vikings.

De Graff Riverside pulled to a 30-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time De Graff Riverside and Casstown Miami East played in a 45-0 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, De Graff Riverside faced off against Troy Christian and Casstown Miami East took on West Milton Milton-Union on Sept. 22 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

