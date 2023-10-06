Batavia Clermont Northeastern finally found a way to top Fayette 21-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Batavia Clermont Northeastern an 8-7 lead over Fayette.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Rockets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-7 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Batavia Clermont Northeastern faced off against Blanchester.

