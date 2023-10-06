Columbiana Crestview dismissed Warren Champion by a 37-10 count during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Columbiana Crestview moved in front of Warren Champion 8-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Rebels fought to a 16-10 halftime margin at the Golden Flashes’ expense.

Columbiana Crestview darted to a 23-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rebels got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Columbiana Crestview and Warren Champion played in a 35-14 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Warren Champion faced off against Leavittsburg LaBrae and Columbiana Crestview took on Brookfield on Sept. 22 at Brookfield High School.

