Burton Berkshire knocked off Mantua Crestwood 35-24 at Mantua Crestwood High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Burton Berkshire opened with a 7-6 advantage over Mantua Crestwood through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Burton Berkshire darted to a 28-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Badgers held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Burton Berkshire and Mantua Crestwood squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Burton Berkshire High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Mantua Crestwood faced off against Painesville Harvey and Burton Berkshire took on Middlefield Cardinal on Sept. 22 at Burton Berkshire High School.

