Cincinnati Wyoming topped Cincinnati Mariemont 17-14 in a tough tilt during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Last season, Cincinnati Wyoming and Cincinnati Mariemont faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Cincinnati Wyoming High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cincinnati Mariemont faced off against Cleves Taylor and Cincinnati Wyoming took on Reading on Sept. 22 at Reading High School.

