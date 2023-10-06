Chillicothe Unioto topped Chillicothe Zane Trace 21-14 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Chillicothe Unioto and Chillicothe Zane Trace were both scoreless.

The Shermans held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Chillicothe Zane Trace and Chillicothe Unioto squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Chillicothe Unioto faced off against Piketon and Chillicothe Zane Trace took on Chillicothe Huntington on Sept. 22 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

