Cincinnati Madeira finally found a way to top Cleves Taylor 44-35 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Last season, Cincinnati Madeira and Cleves Taylor squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cincinnati Madeira High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cleves Taylor faced off against Cincinnati Mariemont and Cincinnati Madeira took on Cincinnati Indian Hill on Sept. 22 at Cincinnati Madeira High School.

